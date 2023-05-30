YCGrad.jpg

Yuba College honored the graduating class of 2023 during its 95th commencement ceremony at the Marysville campus on Friday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba College said farewell to the graduating class of 2023 during its 95th commencement ceremony on Friday.

Friends and family members of the graduates packed Yuba College’s athletic stadium as nearly 500 students took their places on the football field to receive their degrees or certificates.

