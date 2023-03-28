STEMCon1.jpg

Nearly 800 8th grade girls attended the American Association of University Women STEM Conference to connect with women in science-oriented careers at Yuba College on Monday.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) held its annual 8th grade girls STEM conference at Yuba College on Monday to expose young girls to career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering and math.

Nearly 800 students from 25 schools in the Yuba-Sutter area were given the opportunity to connect with local professional women from a number of STEM fields. After a keynote speech from Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson, students were able to attend three sessions led by STEM industry professionals.

