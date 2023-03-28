The American Association of University Women (AAUW) held its annual 8th grade girls STEM conference at Yuba College on Monday to expose young girls to career opportunities related to science, technology, engineering and math.
Nearly 800 students from 25 schools in the Yuba-Sutter area were given the opportunity to connect with local professional women from a number of STEM fields. After a keynote speech from Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson, students were able to attend three sessions led by STEM industry professionals.
By recruiting professional women to speak at the conference, young girls learn the importance of studying STEM subjects during their educational journey and understand that science-oriented careers are an option for women, AAUW Coordinator Martha Bunce said.
“In the past, all the really cool jobs for women were teachers, nurses or secretaries. This encourages young women to look at what’s available to them,” Bunce said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up 28% of the workforce in STEM fields. AAUW officials said that girls are frequently tracked away from science-oriented fields throughout their education, which limits their access to these careers as adults.
Officials also said that factors including gender stereotypes, fewer female role models and male-dominated work cultures frequently contribute to the gender gap in STEM careers.
AAUW Coordinator Julie Goldwyn said that 8th grade is the primary time to get girls interested in STEM fields because they are able to pick high school courses that align with their career goals at this age.
“We want girls to get excited to pursue a career that they may have never heard of. Seeing other women in these fields gives them an opportunity to think, ‘That’s something I can do,’” she said.
Speakers ranged from hydrologists to auto mechanics to forensic scientists. Goldwyn said that recruiting a diverse group of speakers is also important when exposing girls to STEM fields. Seeing women from different cultures and backgrounds succeeding in their careers help cement the idea that young girls are capable of thriving in scientific careers, she said.
AAUW STEM Chair Sandy Davini believes that exposing girls to these career paths is crucial to building them up as confident adults.
“This makes a difference in girls’ lives. Women are still underrepresented in STEM fields. We work to ensure that girls of all cultures are represented because girls don’t know that they can participate in science until we expose them to college and career opportunities,” she said.
After attending three sessions, students were asked to give an evaluation of the conference which provides feedback to the AAUW.
“We always ask the girls to evaluate our conference, and oftentimes in the comments, we read their thoughts that say, ‘I never thought someone who looked like me could have a job like that,’” Bunce said.