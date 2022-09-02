Earlier this week, Yuba College welcomed Dr. Tonia Teresh as the new vice president for Student Services.
With this new position, Teresh is now responsible for admissions and registration, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, CalWorks, career services, counseling, financial aid, outreach, testing, transfer, TRiO, Upward Bound, and veterans’ services programs, Yuba College officials said.
Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson said that Teresh’s work with Yuba College will allow the institution to further students’ education.
“Dr. Teresh’s experience in community colleges and four-year institutions will help us to advance in our efforts to ensure students can access our courses, continue their education when life presents challenges, and graduate. Her experience throughout California is impressive and I’m looking forward to seeing her empower our student services division,” Dotson said in a statement.
Prior to taking the position, Teresh previously served as the dean for Student Development and Matriculation at San Diego Miramar College. She has also worked as dean for Student Services at Barstow Community College, Academic and Student Services manager at Diablo Valley College and assistant dean for Student Affairs California State University, Fullerton, officials said.
Teresh has also taught as an adjunct and served as the leadership coordinator for the
University of California-Davis as well as the Greek Life coordinator for the University of North Florida, officials said.
She earned a bachelor’s degree as well as a master’s degree from West Virginia University before earning a doctorate in higher education from Northeastern University, officials said.
Teresh said that she looks forward to joining Yuba College’s goal in helping students gain academic and career opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.
“As open access institutions, community colleges serve as the gateway to career training and transfer opportunities for many students who would otherwise be unable to attain higher education, including low income, first generation and other underserved and underrepresented students. I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Division of Student Services and to help continue Yuba College’s strong history of serving Yuba and Sutter counties. I am thrilled to join such an enthusiastic group of colleagues committed to student success,” Teresh said in a statement.