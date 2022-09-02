Earlier this week, Yuba College welcomed Dr. Tonia Teresh as the new vice president for Student Services. 

With this new position, Teresh is now responsible for admissions and registration, Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, CalWorks, career services, counseling, financial aid, outreach, testing, transfer, TRiO, Upward Bound, and veterans’ services programs, Yuba College officials said.

