Yuba College is set to offer another free concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Dubbed the Yuba College Music Extravaganza, it is directed by music professor Aya Ueda and features performances by Yuba College music students, faculty, and the concert choir.
Ueda said she is most excited to showcase the progress everyone has made over this academic year since coming back to in-person instruction.
This semester, all the songs the choir has been working on are by living composers, most being written within the last few years. Friday’s concert will feature many of these modern works including several musical premiers.
To start, a world premiere arrangement of the “Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by two graduating students – Ulyses Chavez, tenor, and Kyle Pace on trombone. This piece will also be performed at the Yuba College Commencement Ceremony on May 27.
Ueda said it was important to her to feature both these students so she wrote the arrangement herself specifically for a tenor and trombone.
“I am very proud of their achievement to graduate despite all the difficulties of the pandemic that clouded most of their time here at Yuba,” added Ueda.
Another student of note is Lanisha Brown, who has composed a work for classical guitar which will be performed by faculty member Matthew Grasso. The work is entitled “Sun: A Vision of Peace,” and was written with the intent of raising hope and spreading light as the community emerges from the pandemic.
This sense of hope and peace is a theme found throughout the choral section of the concert. The choir will open with “Blessings of Peace,” a song written in 2021 by Jake Alexander, a British composer. This piece is one of a great number of accessible works produced by Alexander specifically for virtual choirs during the lockdown. The text is an amalgamation of words spoken by William Gladstone and Jimi Hendrix: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, then the world will know the blessings of peace.”
The choir will also be performing the U.S. premier of Stuart Beatch’s “Joy Will Lead You,” a song about chasing your dreams and honoring your true authentic self. Beatch is a Canadian composer who met Ueda during an inaugural program at the Banff Center for the Arts in Canada.
On Friday, Beatch tuned in on Zoom to one of Ueda’s rehearsals to give the choir some feedback on its progress. During the call, Beatch had many constructive comments and encouraged the students to really focus on the words and phrasing of the piece.
“This is a very important piece for me and a very important text,” said Beatch. “And I think the message that it’s sending, this idea of following your dreams about not simply going with what you’re told to do, but really pursuing your passions and owning what you wanna do with your life, I think that’s something that resonates with everybody.”
Beatch composed the song in 2020 in honor of his late mentor, Dom Gregorio, who tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 41. The lyrics come from one of Gregorio’s original poems which was penned in 2018.
Ueda and her students are excited to share these new works with the audience and hope their passion will uplift everyone’s spirits.
Yuba College Theater is located at 2088 N. Beale Rd. in Marysville. Tickets are free at the door and all donations go toward supporting the Yuba College Music Department.