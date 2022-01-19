As many public safety programs are backlogged or shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Yuba College has become the first California community college to offer its students a fully remote accredited public safety supervisor training course and a hybrid probation officer academy program.
“We saw a need throughout the state to continue to provide training and do it in a way that minimizes expenses for the agencies, minimizes the need for mandated COVID-19 vaccinations and testing and we decided that we could actually present this course through distance learning, through Zoom, and it could still be effective and provide the necessary training that’s needed,” said Brian Vizzusi, director of public safety at Yuba College.
Both the supervisor training course and the hybrid probation officer academy will begin in February.
The public safety supervisor training course is an 80-hour required course for newly promoted supervisors in the corrections field. According to Vizzusi, the course is designed in a way for students to interact with each other and form group discussions. This course does not require any physical fitness training and focuses on a curriculum. The cost of the course is estimated at $194.
“The great thing about it being online is … the college is able to increase and expand the outreach to students all over California, just because of logistics and the elimination of the training and travel costs for agencies,” said Vizzusi. “We believe this is going to be a very popular class. We’re already seeing a lot of enrollment in this class.”
Vizzusi said there are about 25-30 people enrolled in the class but the course can have up to 40 students. During the course, there will be a number of topics that will be discussed including the role of supervisors, their rights, responsibilities, duties and others. A number of subtopics such as managing personnel, supervisory skills, communication and laws and standards will also be covered throughout the course.
Yuba College has several approved faculty members and adjunct faculty members that will be teaching each block so students will be exposed to many seasoned instructors with a wealth of supervisor experience, said Vizzusi. The course will take place in the span of two weeks. The courses will be taken five days a week, each day for eight hours. According to Vizzusi, this is so that students are able to fulfill their course requirements in a timely manner and move on to their work and daily schedules.
Vizzusi said the process to bring this course online took about five to six months as Yuba College had to get approval from its stakeholders and the state.
“In today’s fast-paced, busy world, time management is really important and I think the students are really going to appreciate the ability to learn from their offices or from their home and not have to worry about travel and the expenses of that and being away from home and family and such,” said Vizzusi. “There’s definitely some sacrifices when it comes to that. Being able to provide this training online really eliminates a lot of the negative parts of having to go to training. It makes it more appealing, more palatable.”
The other remote public safety course is the hybrid remote probation officer training program that will run from Feb. 22 through March 25. The training consists of five weeks. The first four weeks of the program will be held online and the last week will require in-person defense tactic training, required by the state. This course is certified through the Standards and Training for Corrections.
“Every probation officer that gets hired has to complete this course within a year of appointment and so we’ll be training new probation officers,” said Vizzusi. “This is going to be a hybrid, which means some of the local agencies that want to send their people to the live presentation can do that. The rest of the agencies, if they’re coming from far away, can Zoom in and participate in training in that manner.”
The online instruction will cover topics of professionalism, ethics, roles and responsibility, legal foundations and liability, confidentiality and records, priority and time management, interpersonal communications, motivating and interviewing, crisis communications and others. According to Vizzusi, there are probably about 50 or 60 topics the course covers and each topic has a number of hours it should be covered for as specified by the state of California.
Vizzusi said Yuba College maintains its compliance by ensuring all mandated hours and topics are covered, which are a total of 192 hours altogether. During the last week, students will have defensive tactics training which will cover topics like handcuffing, ground control and transportation searches, person searches, take downs, use of restraints and others. For a California resident, the cost of the probation officer academy is estimated to be around $414, not including the costs of student fees, course material and parking.
“I did 32 years in the public safety field and I enjoyed it immensely, mainly because I was able to make a difference in people’s lives in a positive manner,” said Vizzusi.
Vizzusi’s experience in public safety ranges in the field of law enforcement. He worked for five municipal agencies as a police officer, traffic officer, detective, field training officer, supervisor, manager and as police chief.
“I’ve always been motivated by helping people and making a difference and after I retired from the public safety field, I felt that working at Yuba College has helped me continue my passion to help new students and get them prepared to lead the way and keep our community safe,” said Vizzusi. “Yuba College is always striving to meet the needs of its students and we believe that in the public safety department, these two courses are really going to pave the way for us to provide additional online and hybrid training in the future.”