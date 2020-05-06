Yuba College announced it has narrowed down the field of potential college presidential candidates to four.
The hiring committee in charge of searching for a new college president is planning a virtual community forum next week to give students, faculty, staff and community members an opportunity to meet the four candidates.
The forums will be held on May 11 starting at 10:15 a.m.
“Due to COVID-19, the forums will be held virtually and are open to any participant through Zoom,” said Teresa Aronson, college marketing and promotion coordinator for Yuba College, in a press release. “Attendees can send questions through the Zoom chat feature. The forums will be available for viewing through May 14, 2020, however only questions asked during the forum will be recorded.”
The four candidates in the running include Dr. Sonja Lolland (Interim Vice Chancellor of Education and Planning at Yuba Community College District), Dr. Tawny Dotson (Interim Vice President for Instruction and Executive Director of the Foundation at Clover Park Technical College), Dr. James Todd (Assistant Superintendent and Vice President of Instruction and Planning at San Joaquin Delta College), and Dr. Torence Powell (Interim Vice President of Student Access and Online Engagement at Los Rios Community College District).
The college’s former president, G.H. Javaheripour, resigned in March after accepting a position as the vice chancellor of educational support services for the Yosemite Community College District. He had held the position as Yuba College president since being appointed in February 2015.
Judy Walters has served as interim president since Javaheripour’s departure.
For more information about the forum, visit yc.yccd.edu or call 741-6707.