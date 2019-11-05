Yuba College president G.H. Javaheripour has been named one of five finalists for the position of president at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque, N.M., according to the Albuquerque Business First publication.
Javaheripour has served as Yuba College president since 2015.
According to a Business First article, the new president is expected to be announced Tuesday, Nov. 12.
“This is sort of a homecoming for me. I’ve been in New Mexico since 1975. We lived in the North Valley where I still maintain a residence where my wife, my daughters and grandchildren still live,” Javaheripour said in an interview with the student newspaper CNM Chronicle in October.
Javaheripour could not be reached for comment.