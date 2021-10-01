As she became college president amidst a pandemic in 2020, Tawny Dotson, Yuba College president, also completed the Aspen Rising Fellowship, a competitive and prestigious program focused on transformational college leadership, equitable student success strategies and collective action partnerships.
“Being a community college president is a big and important role and I have always been of the belief that whatever job I’m doing, I want to do the very best job that I can,” said Dotson. “And in order to do that, I need to be continually learning and exposing myself to opportunities to be better. This program happens to be one where I would have the chance to learn from the nation’s best leaders in community colleges and to be in a class with other individuals who were striving to reach that level of success.”
Dotson applied to the Aspen Rising Fellowship in 2019 and received a notification she had an interview with them in February 2020. Dotson described the application process as a job application because there were multiple steps involved in the process of applying.
The process began with an interview, followed by a series of forms Dotson needed to provide along with a resume and letters of recommendations from her peers. She went through multiple rounds of interviews and was selected for the final group.
She said her final interview was with three individuals, a staff member from the Aspen Institute and two mentors who had previously served as community presidents. The Aspen Institute put together a score and she was among the selected group of college presidents who were able to participate in the intensive program.
While in the program, Dotson was assigned a fellowship mentor who described Dotson as a dynamic person and a fit for the program. The expenses for the program came from Dotson’s own pocket but she did not have to pay for any travel expenses that normally would come with the program.
As her students experienced most of their college experience online, Dotson also completed her fellowship program through Zoom.
“In some ways, I understood what it was like for students to have to transition to courses that were remote or online,” said Dotson. “And it reminded me that every student is just a little bit different. Some students succeed in online courses, some students struggle in online courses, and so engagement and making sure that they are learning has to look different to meet those students. And I certainly experienced that first hand.”
Dotson got the opportunity to meet with fellowship members in early September and celebrated her completion of the program through a virtual gala on Sept. 30. Through the program, Dotson participated in sessions designed to teach a specific skill or body of research.
Dotson’s very first session was focused on communication, storytelling and how to communicate to an audience. The session went into details about how to communicate within a topic as a community president. The speaker of this session talked about the importance of AIM presentation, meaning identifying an audience, knowing your intent and crafting the message, said Dotson. Other sessions were on understanding the use of data to better understand the student body.
“We had to communicate what that data was telling us and how we might consider acting on the data that we analyzed,” said Dotson. “So each session was designed around a topic like that, that helps you to build your understanding of community college leadership.”
Dotson said the Aspen Rising Fellowship student success framework has been a foundational part of her leadership at Yuba College. According to Dotson, Aspen Institute’s framework is research based and calls on leaders to focus on student data access, student persistence and student completion data.
Through this data, college presidents learn how many students are finishing a degree of certification, transferring or finishing into a career. The Aspen Rising Fellowship was foundational in teaching her how to organize data points to increase student success by implementing programs that will lead to those outcomes on campus.
“My background before I worked in education, and still is, because I serve in the Guard, was in the military, and it was hard for me when I first joined the military because I didn’t have a lot of female leaders that I could see and aspire to become or talk to about shared issues,” said Dotson. “And I feel a great deal of responsibility to be one of those leaders that other women can see has succeeded as a mom, as a wife, as a leader and to make it possible not only for them to see that there is somebody who can do it. I think it was important for me to participate in this fellowship because it was an opportunity to continue on a path to being a part of building a bigger leadership cadre of women in community colleges.”