A new Yuba College president will be recommended by the Yuba Community College District chancellor during the June 11 governing board meeting.
Pending approval by the governing board, Tawny Dotson will assume office on July 13.
Dotson currently serves as the interim vice president for instruction and executive director of the foundation at Clover Park Technical College in Pierce County, Washington, according to a press release.
That college serves more than 6,500 students annually in seven schools, with 44 program areas, 496 employees, two campuses, two satellite locations and a $36 million state operating budget.
In her current role, Dotson is responsible for leading instructional departments, including professional technical programs and certificates and workforce programs.
Dotson has a military background, starting as an active-duty Air Force officer. She has been stationed at Beale, Travis, MacDill and McChord Air Force bases, in addition to Camp Murray.
“One of the things I remember the most fondly about living in the area is it being a small but big town. There are quite a few people that live in the area but it has that small and connected feel,” Dotson said. “... It felt like you were living in a community where everyone wanted to pitch in and make things better for each other.”
Dotson was a first-generation college student and native of Albany, Ore., and received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Washington State University; took additional courses at Linn-Benton Community College and Sacramento State; earned a Master of Arts in journalism and strategic communication from the University of Missouri in Columbia; and a doctorate in education in community college leadership from Oregon State University.
“I will look most forward to relearning things about the area and being a long-term member of the community,” she said. “... I hope to be there for a long time. My kids will go to school there and we’ll be part of the community.”
She said some of her goals as president include being a good listener and demonstrating that she’s there to be a good partner and help create solutions.
“I am grateful to have an opportunity to serve and lead Yuba College in a community that welcomed me with open arms as a young 2nd Lieutenant many years ago,” Dotson said in the press release. “Throughout this process I have met and learned more about caring, talented faculty, staff, and students who are the heart of YC’s mission. Our role to provide an employable workforce has never been more necessary as our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m looking forward to highlighting the value a community college brings to supporting our economy and our community.”
Douglas Houston, chancellor of Yuba Community College District, said they had more than 40 applicants for the Yuba College president position.
“I felt that she was not only among the strongest candidates, but really the best fit for the job and the community,” Houston said.
Houston said he attributes the leadership and involvement of Yuba College’s faculty, staff, students, community members and leaders of Yuba and Sutter counties in assisting with attracting and selecting a high-quality campus leader.
“The college and community are ever changing, and strong bold leadership will lead us to new heights,” said district governing board President Richard Teagarden in the press release. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dotson as the newly-selected president and a member of the Yuba Community College District leadership team.”