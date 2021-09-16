There’s a saying that kind words can change a person’s entire day, but for Jyotsna Kumar, the encouraging words of a Yuba College professor changed her life.
After getting married and arriving in the United States in 2012, Kumar felt isolated and without a sense of purpose. She had left her family, home, country and the dreams of a career she was pursuing in India.
When she arrived in Yuba City she would stay home to take care of her two-year-old daughter and would do nothing else. Her husband suggested she take courses at the local community college to keep herself busy. It was at Yuba College where she met professor Neelam Canto-Lugo who helped Kumar transform her life.
“She helped me find an identity in a new country,” said Kumar. “I am a first-generation college student in my family and it’s all because of her. If she hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t have done anything in my life.”
Canto-Lugo recalls how a colleague of hers recommended she meet a student and get to know her story. Canto-Lugo now teaches part time at Yuba College for courses in public speaking, intercultural communication and oral interpretation.
“The professor gave me her phone number,” said Canto-Lugo. “So I sat and talked to her. She didn’t know what to do or knew anyone. She had a background with a huge social circle. In a way, she had to start all over again.”
Canto-Lugo understood the struggles of Kumar. She recalled how it also took her a while to become part of the community in Yuba City when she arrived in 1973 after graduating from the University of California, Davis. Canto-Lugo said she recognized Kumar’s desire to seek a support system and belong in a larger circle.
After taking public speaking courses taught by Canto-Lugo, Kumar constantly sought advice from her professor to improve on her English language pronunciation. Kumar also assisted Canto-Lugo with running the Crossing Borders and Building Bridges series for three years by making flyers, contacting potential speakers, sending emails to professors about events and helping Canto-Lugo organize about 20 events every year. Crossing Borders and Building Bridges was a speaker series that would touch on different cultural community topics like domestic violence, human trafficking and other diverse topics.
“She was highly motivated and a hardworking student. It’s almost as if she blossomed as she realized her potential,” said Canto-Lugo. “She decided she was going to end her degree with an AA degree and I told her to continue.”
With the guidance of Canto-Lugo, Kumar was able to find what career path she felt passionate about. In 2018, Kumar graduated from Yuba College with three associate degrees in business administration, accounting and social science. Canto-Lugo also encouraged Kumar to enroll in a four-year university to obtain her bachelor’s degree. Canto-Lugo suggested Kumar apply for scholarships because of her outstanding grades, which led her to win a $1,000 scholarship from the accounting department in Yuba College.
“Every step in my life she was there to guide me,” said Kumar. “I thought maybe I had to drop out from the university when I got pregnant but I kept going to school because she told me to talk to the professor to coordinate with them so I wouldn’t stop taking classes.”
Kumar attended school until her eighth month of pregnancy and was able to finish her courses online as well as coordinate with instructors to finish any assignments. In the spring of 2021, Kumar graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University, Sacramento.
What Kumar most admired about Canto-Lugo was her passion for volunteering overseas. Canto-Lugo has been volunteering for the United States Agency for International Development since 2013, helping the organization by teaching people to become self-sufficient with skills to succeed in careers, business or life. Canto-Lugo would travel overseas to volunteer but due to the pandemic she has been providing training online.
Recently she was teaching entrepreneurship skills like business plan development and financial plans to expand business and budgets to Bangladesh women in the fishing industry aged from 15-80 that had around eight years or more in the industry but had never done any form of accounting.
“This is why I enjoy volunteering the most. Everyone I work with is enthusiastic and motivated about learning,” said Canto-Lugo. “Just like Jyotsna was very motivated about gaining knowledge and would always be the first to volunteer in my classes. She’s just the kindest, sweetest and most thoughtful woman I know.”