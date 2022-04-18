Yuba College is set to open “Silent Sky” on Thursday, the department’s first live theater production since 2020.
Two years ago, the school was in the midst of its spring musical “Spring Awakening,” but pandemic lockdowns closed the show just a week away from opening. Since then there have been a series of live-streamed productions and recorded shows, but the acting students are excited to get back on stage and perform in front of a crowd.
“Silent Sky,” written by Lauren Gunderson, follows the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discovery and social reform.
Leavitt worked as a “computer’’ with a group of other women at the Harvard College Observatory beginning in 1895. Her work measuring the luminosity of Cepheid stars led to “Leavitt’s law” which enabled scientists to accurately measure distances on an inter-galactic scale and laid the groundwork for Edwin Huble’s discovery of an expanding universe.
Dorothy Christy is an actress playing Annie Jump Cannon, one of Leavitt’s coworkers and another important contributor at the Harvard Observatory. Christy is also the younger sister of Joseph Stottmann, the college’s longtime technical theater director. Christy has seen just about all of her brother’s work, but is particularly invested in what Stottmann has in store for this production.
“I honestly can’t wait to see all of it pulled together,” said Christy. “The use of light to illustrate the stars, I think it’s going to be one of his better sets, or at least one of my favorite sets. The physical structure of the set is fairly simple, as not to distract, but I think lighting is going to be what is amazing in this show.”
It makes sense that a play about measuring the brightness of stars would get a star-quality lighting production. While Christy has been a veteran of the theater community, she has relatively little experience performing onstage. She feels working in the show and exploring the various aspects of her character has helped break her loose as both an actor and person.
“You can’t be scared when you go onstage,” said Christy. “You have to be vulnerable to convey something. And having to play Annie who’s a bit more assertive kind of forced me out of that scared part of ‘I just want to deliver my lines and then be off stage.’ I actually have to be vulnerable to play Annie, and be a little bit more bold.”
Denise Burbach, a teacher of early childhood education at Yuba College, plays the character Williamina Fleming, a Scottish housekeeper who was later promoted to work with the other women at the Harvard Observatory. Burbach was intrigued with the play because of its focus on women in science.
“I didn’t even know the story existed,” said Burbach. “When I started reading about all of these incredible women and what they did, I was just amazed. … I’m very excited about the content of the show.”
Burbach is particularly excited to share this story with her granddaughter and loves how it promotes the idea of women helping women.
“I think as feminists we need to do that,” explained Burbach. “We really don’t know the diversity of the people who have contributed to the greater good and toward science. We’re just starting to discover those things, and as an educator I think it’s important that we tell these stories.”
While the play is based on a true story, and centered on historical characters, both Burbach and Christy speak on the creative liberties that the author took in writing it.
For one, it leaves out the fact that Cannon was deaf along with Leavitt, it also eliminates the numerous siblings that Leavitt had and extends Cannon’s life by about seven years. The character Peter Shaw, Leavitt’s love interest, is a fictional character which never existed while Edward Pickering, the real astronomer responsible for hiring Leavitt and the others, is mentioned but never seen on stage.
“It’s artistic license,” said Burbach. “It tells the story, in a way that audiences can respond to and inspires them to maybe go do research of their own.”
Rose Irvine, the leading lady, is a newcomer to Yuba College and is excited to be making this debut alongside her sister Julia Irvine who will also be playing her sister Margaret Leavitt on stage.
“It’s been challenging but I’ve learned a lot and it’s been a good experience,” said Irvine.
“It has a very hopeful message. It would be easy for the story to be really bitter and angry because it’s about this woman who didn’t get the recognition she deserved in her lifetime. But it’s really nice how it’s inspiring and it kinda provokes these feelings of wonder at the struggle people have gone through and hope for the future and how far we’ve come.”
Speaking of hope for the future, the public might be pleasantly surprised by the college’s new “pay what you can” policy for this season’s theatrical production.
James Gilbreath, the show’s director, explained that in the spirit of equity and expanding theater attendance there is no cost to attend the show. Donations can be made at the door if patrons choose.
“The pay-what-you-can thing has been something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, lots of theaters have switched to that model,” explained Gilbreath. “I literally have students tell me that they can’t afford a dollar for student night, so if it’s free, then we don’t have an equity barrier. And it’s been two years since people have come here, so maybe we need to create the habit of coming here again.”
The show will run for two weeks, Thursday through Sunday, opening Thursday and closing May 1. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. nightly, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Runtime is approximately two hours. Admission is free with tickets at the door. For more information, visit www.YubaLive.com.