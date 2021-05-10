The Yuba College Art Department will present a student art exhibition at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
“Seven Students, A Group Show” will feature both ceramics and paintings. Ceramists Sara Crowhurst, Laurel Capps,Tara Crowhurst, Jade Evans and Jazmin Lacount; and painters Alondra Fuentes and Amelia Villagomez will be featured.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome these ‘Seven Students’ into the artists’ process of ‘showing’ their own individual work, especially after a year of pandemic, and a year of making self-generated work at Yuba College. I am excited to introduce these dedicated and prolific students to our community in the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture gallery,” said Glenn Husted, Yuba College Art Department chair, in a press release. “This will be a great show and I’m excited to present it.”
Husted said some students have won awards for their work and have found their bliss within production work and some are “experimenting with new ideas” in their workspaces at home.
“Our arts in education programs at all levels are an extremely important part of what we do at YSAC,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in a press release. “We especially appreciate Yuba College continuing to offer studio arts classes here in the community, so students have a readily accessible and affordable pathway to advanced arts studies as they explore career options in the arts.”
There will be a free opening reception on May 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 624 E St., Maryville.
Refreshments will be provided, social distancing practices will be in effect and it’s asked that attendees wear a mask.