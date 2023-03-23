The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is bringing back its 8th Grade Girls STEM Conference at Yuba College on Monday. The annual event is hosted to promote and spark interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers among young girls.

Nearly 780 eighth grade students from 25 schools have been invited to attend. Following a keynote speech from Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson, students will attend various sessions led by local professional women who incorporate different aspects of STEM in their careers.

