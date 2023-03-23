The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is bringing back its 8th Grade Girls STEM Conference at Yuba College on Monday. The annual event is hosted to promote and spark interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers among young girls.
Nearly 780 eighth grade students from 25 schools have been invited to attend. Following a keynote speech from Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson, students will attend various sessions led by local professional women who incorporate different aspects of STEM in their careers.
Formerly called the Math and Science Conference, the AAUW has held this event for eighth grade girls since 1985. Organizers said that students attend the half-day conference to learn the importance of studying STEM subjects during their educational journey and understand that science-oriented careers are an option for women.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, women only make 28% of the workforce in STEM fields.
“Girls and women are systematically tracked away from science and math throughout their education, limiting their access, preparation and opportunities to go into these fields as adults,” officials with the AAUW said.
Officials also said that factors including gender stereotypes, fewer female role models and male-dominated work cultures contribute to the gender gap in STEM careers.
The STEM Conference will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Yuba College Marysville campus, located at 2088 N. Beale Rd. in Marysville.