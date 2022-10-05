Creators, artisans, and craftsmen from across the region are invited to showcase their work at the inaugural Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire on Oct. 15. This free event will be hosted both inside and outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuba College campus in Marysville.

A “maker” is anyone who makes something and is passionate about the process of creation. Typically this includes hobbyists and artists, but it can also encompass engineers, scientists, and mechanics. Comic-Con and Burning Man enthusiasts may find familiarity within the Maker Faire style, however this event is designed to be family friendly. 

