Creators, artisans, and craftsmen from across the region are invited to showcase their work at the inaugural Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire on Oct. 15. This free event will be hosted both inside and outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Yuba College campus in Marysville.
A “maker” is anyone who makes something and is passionate about the process of creation. Typically this includes hobbyists and artists, but it can also encompass engineers, scientists, and mechanics. Comic-Con and Burning Man enthusiasts may find familiarity within the Maker Faire style, however this event is designed to be family friendly.
The exhibits one might encounter at a Maker Faire run the gamut between robotic projects and handcrafted leather to artisan goods and 4H science projects. Described as the “greatest show and tell on Earth,” a Maker Faire welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to share their work with the public and celebrate with one another.
Special activities will include a “combat robot” competition, a soldering workshop, and a custom car and bike show. Live music from the local band Missing Gray will be featured along with a one-hour karaoke session for those who wish to display their own vocal creativity. Food and beverages will also be available throughout the day from a variety of vendors.
The term “Maker Faire” is a licensed event and an internationally recognized platform from the creators of Make magazine, a California-based company devoted to recognizing creativity, innovation and curiosity. Organizers of the Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire have now joined that community to expand the visibility and networking opportunities of local “makers.”
Chuck Ferguson, CEO and co-founder of Wide Awake Geek in Marysville, is credited with initiating the event. Ferguson is a self-professed maker and entrepreneur.
“My wife and I have always loved building and making things,” said Ferguson. “I used to take my family to the San Mateo Maker Faire for years, but In 2018 they shut it down and restructured the company to focus more on online support and supporting organizations like us to run Maker Faires locally.”
Ferguson went on to work with a company called Hacker Lab in Sacramento and has since moved on to open Wide Awake Geek, complete with an innovation center and maker space.
Discussions between Ferguson and Yuba Community College led to a long-awaited collaboration. Tawny Dotson, Yuba College’s president, felt that participation in a Maker Faire would be a natural connection between the school’s various programs.
“From theater to science to welding and automotive, so many of our programs make something every day as they develop our students,” said Dotson.
A proposal was then presented to the Rotary Club of Marysville, which supplied the kickoff funding needed to get the Maker Faire up and running.
“This was such an innovative project that we felt compelled to fund it,” said Rachel Farrell, the CEO of Harmony Health and the club’s current president.
For an added boost, Sapphire Marketing Group was brought on to help with event planning and logistics. Staff there said they are honored and excited to be a part of this event and look forward to bringing it into the Yuba-Sutter community.
“Creating a forum for local entrepreneurs, innovators, and artists is crucial to our economic growth and stability,” said Karri Campbell, a partner at Sapphire Marketing.
The Maker Faire is now set to premiere Oct. 15 with plans to make it an annual event. Additional sponsors are still being sought and makers have until Oct. 10 to register an exhibit. Registration is free, but those who wish to sell their items must pay a $75 seller fee. Food vendors cost $175. To access forms and apply, visit yuba-sutter.makerfaire.com and click on the “call for makers” button under the participation tab. More information about the event can be found on the website or by visiting makerfaire.com.
Yuba College is located at 2088 N Beale Rd. in Marysville. Questions about the Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire can be directed to wegeeks@wideawakegeek.com or by calling 916-792-1357.