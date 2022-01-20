As many community college enrollments drop throughout the state, Yuba College is finding ways to help its students continue their education despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Yuba College announced it would be waiving past-due fee amounts for students who may owe money from the spring semester of 2020 through its spring semester of 2021. Yuba College is also suspending the drop for non-payment process for the spring 2022 semester, which would have put some students at risk from being dropped from classes due to their past due amounts.
Through its Degrees When Due initiative, Yuba College is also reaching out to its past students who may have disenrolled in college during the pandemic and is offering them assistance with completing their financial aid or providing additional resources for students to return and complete their certificate or degree.
“Nationally, you’re seeing declines of over 13 percent since 2019 through last fall and at Yuba College, we’re seeing similar declines in enrollment,” said Sonja Lolland, vice chancellor of education and planning at Yuba Community College District. “Our students have been impacted by COVID, health issues, childcare issues, working issues, taking care of other folks in their family and financial issues, so we’re working hard to help address some of those challenges that COVID presented to them.”
According to Lolland, about 2,142 student balances are being written off for the period of spring 2020 to spring 2021. The average student balance is less than $100 and represents amounts owed for fees, tuition, library fees and other miscellaneous charges that could help minimize barriers for students to enroll. The student balances will be paid through the CARES Act: Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund – federal funds granted to higher educational institutions to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lolland said most of these fees are low-dollar fee amounts, for example the fees due for a lost library book or unpaid parking fees.
“We just don’t want that to be a barrier for any student to come back,” said Lolland.
According to Lolland, when reaching out to past enrolled students through the Degrees When Due initiative, most students have reported struggling with the transition to online courses, COVID-19 related stress, financial issues and struggles with child care or family related issues.
“We have run reports to identify students that were enrolled but have left and we are reaching out to those students and then letting those students know, ‘hey, you’re only one or two classes away from the degree or certificate you are working on’ and then providing support for those students to re-enroll and then helping provide them with resources for textbooks and making sure that they’ve completed a financial aid application,” said Lolland.
Lolland said most students at Yuba College qualify for some type of financial aid that can essentially pay off a majority of their tuition and fees. Yuba College is trying to get the word out to all students about the access to financial aid and making sure each student is aware of those opportunities.
“Enrolling in financial aid is so critical,” said Lolland. “Oftentimes finances are a huge barrier to a student’s decision to come to college, but there’s a lot of financial aid funding out there, and we just want to connect students to that so that they can come to college oftentimes for free.”
To connect with students who were enrolled at Yuba College during pre-pandemic times, counselors and outreach staff are making phone calls, sending letters, emailing and analyzing a student’s transcript report. Yuba College is also using social media to get the information out to those students.
“We’re really focused on two things with that project,” said Lolland. “One is reengaging with students who were really close to being done with the degree and letting them know, ‘hey, you’re only two to four courses away from getting your degree. We’ve got those courses in the schedule for spring. Can we help you come back so you can finish?’ We’re also reaching out to students who we’ve identified when we run those reports, and we see that, ‘hey, you actually completed your certificate, would you like to complete your degree?’ We encourage them to continue on if they’re interested in doing that and providing them support.”
Lolland said the next semester starts on Monday, but it is not too late to apply and register for classes. Yuba College has many late start classes which start later in January and early February.
“We would love to have people consider attending Yuba College this spring,” said Lolland. “We’ve got some amazing programs and career technical education in areas like welding, administration of justice or business or if people are interested in transferring to a four year school, we’ve got a really strong transfer program. It’s a great time to start at Yuba College as a new student. But it’s also a great time, if you had to take a break because of COVID, to come back. We would love to support everybody with their return.”