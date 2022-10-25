The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced recently that both Yuba and Colusa counties were the recipients of state broadband funds in an effort to “close the digital divide” among those living in rural counties and areas.

The commission said each grant that is worth about $500,000 is intended to be used as a way to reimburse local governments for the costs of network design services for unserved areas in each applicants’ jurisdiction. 

