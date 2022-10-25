The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced recently that both Yuba and Colusa counties were the recipients of state broadband funds in an effort to “close the digital divide” among those living in rural counties and areas.
The commission said each grant that is worth about $500,000 is intended to be used as a way to reimburse local governments for the costs of network design services for unserved areas in each applicants’ jurisdiction.
“In a second phase, the applicants will engineer projects that will provide service to households and businesses that, upon completion, will reliably meet or exceed 100 Mbps speed, both uploading and downloading. These projects are planned to be completed within a 24-month timeline,” officials said.
The commission said the $14 million in broadband technical assistance grants provided to 28 local governments marks the largest award of state broadband funds to local governments to-date. Seven cities and 21 different counties received Local Agency Technical Assistance grants from the commission as part of a larger effort by the Golden State Connect Authority to build and operate open access fiber-to-the-home networks in California’s rural counties, officials with CPUC said.
“The relatively high cost of deployment in many rural areas has historically left these communities underserved by traditional providers,” CPUC Commissioner Darcie L. Houck said in a statement. “Technical Assistance grants will aid local agencies and Tribes in their efforts to fill the gaps left behind, helping to ensure economic opportunity and public safety for rural residents, businesses, and visitors.”
The Golden State Connect Authority is a joint powers authority created by the 38-county Rural County Representatives of California for the purpose of increasing access to reliable, affordable high-speed Internet for those counties, officials said.
“I’d particularly like to thank Golden State Connect Authority and their local government members for their work in this area,” Houck said. “The CPUC values their partnership with us in our broadband initiatives and is excited to support this suite of projects.”
According to officials, the Local Agency Technical Assistance grant program supports tribes and local governments in their efforts to expand broadband service to unserved residents in the state. The funds are for planning to facilitate high-speed broadband infrastructure projects and the program is expected to distribute at least $50 million in grants, including $5 million for tribes in the state. The program is part of California’s $6 billion Broadband for All investment.
Cities who received these recent grants include: Gonzales, Greenfield, King City, Oroville, Soledad, Susanville, and the Town of Mammoth Lakes.
Counties who received these recent grants include: Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Nevada, Plumas, San Benito, Sierra, Tehama, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba.
These grants follow the initial award of 12 grants previously announced. The application window remains open for new applications.