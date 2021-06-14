The Yuba Community College District Governing Board appointed an interim chancellor last week following the departure of Dr. Douglas Houston.
Dr. James L.J. Houpis was selected following a nationwide search. His interim appointment will officially begin on July 1 and run through June 30, 2022, during which time the board will continue its recruitment for a permanent chancellor.
“Dr. Houpis brings a wealth of experience in student-centered leadership, innovation, and equity, that will best serve our faculty, staff, administration, and especially students,” said board President Susan Alves in a press release. “Dr. Houpis’ guidance and focus on clear communication, community building, and transparency will be instrumental as we move forward in our selection of a permanent chancellor.”
Houpis received his bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences and his doctorate in forest science from the University of California, Berkeley, and his master’s degree in biology from San Diego State University.
He served as the provost and vice president of academic affairs, and professor of earth and environmental sciences at California State University, East Bay, from 2010 to 2015 — during that time, the college’s enrollment expanded to record highs, primarily drawing on students from underrepresented populations. The campus also instituted expanded peer mentoring, established and expanded advising in all colleges, developed and initiated cultural and cohort-based programs, expanded community engagement, and expanded co-curriculum and high impact programs. As a result, the college’s first-year retention increased annually, and the second-year retention was at a 10-year high.
From 2019 to 2021, Houpis served as the president of Modesto Junior College, where he established the college’s online campus, the Institute for Applied Creativity, and Community Transformation (for college-wide professional development), began the college’s invention education program in partnership with local high schools, and expanded a zero-textbook cost program.
“I’m excited about returning to the North State and joining such an outstanding community college district, and developing relationships and working with committed colleagues, faculty, staff, students, and community members toward common goals,” Houpis said in a press release.
The Yuba Community College District spans eight counties in Northern California and includes Yuba College and Woodland Community College, as well as educational centers in Clearlake, Yuba City and Williams. The district serves 13,000 students.