Yuba Community College Chancellor Douglas B. Houston announced this week that he will be leaving the district effective April 30.
“These past 10 years have been among the most rewarding of my professional career, but it is time for me to move on,” said Houston. “I will treasure the work we accomplished during my time with the district.”
Houston joined YCCD in 2011.
“I came to YCCD with several goals in mind and they are all but accomplished – completing the transition to a multi-college district; fiscally stabilizing and recession-proofing the district; and commissioning the district’s next-generation strategic plan,” said Houston. “While all of these are still ‘works in progress,’ the progress is outstanding, and culmination is in sight.”
On Wednesday, the YCCD Governing Board announced after a special, closed session board meeting their intent to appoint an interim chancellor to ensure leadership stability while they work through the recruitment process to find a permanent replacement.
According to a release issued by the district, the appointment of an interim chancellor will allow the board time to identify the best search firm to lead the district through the recruitment period. That process, according to the release, will include seeking input from faculty, staff, students, and community leaders to develop a new chancellor profile that will best fit the current needs of the YCCD college community.