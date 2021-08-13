The Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees met on Thursday to present a five-year Capital Construction Project Plan to map out the need of renovating infrastructure and provide the district and colleges with any technological or operative needs they require.
The plan is used by the district to improve and provide a path forward to the State Chancellor’s Office for future proposals and financing. State and local funding would be used to help the district provide a higher-quality environment for students, the board said.
Possible new projects presented were a new facility at the Woodland Community College main campus, an upgraded fire alarm system for Yuba College and an update to the 800 Life and Physical Science building located at Yuba College.
The presumed estimated cost for the new facility at Woodland Community College is $41,664,000. The cost of the fire alarm system at Yuba College is approximately $5,027,000. Meanwhile, the modernized science building cost would be around $4,600,000. The final costs of the projects are dependent on final approval by the chancellor and Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees.