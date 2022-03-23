The Yuba Community College District announced Tuesday that it was chosen to join a national effort to improve rural higher education and workforce systems.
CivicLab, a program of the Community Education Coalition and a nonprofit institute dedicated to advancing the practice of civic collaboration and complex social systems, said that Sacramento-based ProjectAttain! was chosen as one of five rural partnerships across the country to participate in a two-year initiative to improve higher education and workforce systems.
ProjectAttain! is a social impact organization focused on increasing educational attainment among working-age adults across Northern California, the district said. As part of the announcement, ProjectAttain! will receive $150,000 in training, technical assistance, and direct financial support to help develop and implement system-level strategies that create pathways to prosperity for rural and low-income learners.
“We are thrilled to be selected to participate in this national program,” Dr. Jenni Murphy, founder of ProjectAttain! and dean of the College of Continuing Education at Sacramento State, said in a statement. “ProjectAttain! exists to help adults who opted out of their education for one reason, or another get back on track with achieving their goals. Our efforts to support systems change in education and workforce development will be bolstered exponentially through our collaboration with CivicLab and by working in collaboration with the other partner programs across the country.”
The Yuba Community College District said it is “participating as a Guiding Team and Advisory Member along with Shasta College, Sierra College, California State University, Sacramento, and Chico State University.” The district said the program furthers its Degrees When Due Work initiative.
“The circle of poverty and barriers to education and career advancement continue to hold back many of our friends and families in rural Northern California,” Dr. Jim Houpis, Yuba Community College District chancellor, said in a statement. “If California is to achieve the needed educational background for future employment and economic growth, greater effort needs to be directed toward achieving equity for our rural communities. I am excited about CivicLab’s support of ProjectAttain, and with our other efforts such as Degrees When Due, I see a brighter future for the counties we serve.”
According to the district, more than 810,000 adults across Northern California’s 25 counties that make up the initiative’s territory possess some college, vocational training or high school credits, but have not completed their degree, certificate or diploma.
The district said the Public Policy Institute of California has predicted that the state will have a shortfall of at least 1.5 million individuals with bachelor’s degrees by 2030.
“This often overlooked and underinvested population deserves the opportunity to finish what they started,” Evan Schmidt, Valley Vision CEO and ProjctAttain!’s executive director, said in a statement. “ProjectAttain! is here to help those who have paused their education find their way back because we know that employers, economies, and communities benefit when more adults complete their education.”