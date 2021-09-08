The Yuba Community College District will hold a special board meeting today to discuss and vote on a resolution to authorize the chancellor to require faculty, staff, students and volunteers to either be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 or submit to weekly testing for in-person instruction, said Kathryn Wilkins, executive assistant to the chancellor and board of directors.
“I will be recommending to the Board of Trustees to pass the COVID vaccine/testing requirement at tomorrow’s special board meeting,” said James Houpis, interim chancellor for the Yuba Community College District.
If the resolution is passed, students attending Yuba Community College will have the choice to either be fully vaccinated, submit to weekly COVID testing or choose online instruction to complete their coursework. The budget cost for the COVID-19 vaccine and testing implementation will be $3,465,000, according to the recommendation proposal on the board’s agenda.
“In the counties we serve, there has been over 46,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 500 deaths,” said Houpis. “And with the delta variant, the trends are going in the wrong direction. As a public institution, it is our obligation to provide a safe environment for our students and our employees.”
Related budget costs will be funded through HEERF III Student Award Funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The district plans to work with the public health department to provide vaccination sites at all district facilities for students and staff.
With the passing of the resolution, visitors on campus will not be required to be vaccinated but will need to wear a mask indoors at any campus facility or large gathering. Students, faculty and staff will also be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status or COVID-19 test results. Vendors on campus will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
The special board meeting will take place today at 3 p.m. at 425 Plumas St. or can be watched online via zoom at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/95787147532.
Area COVID death reported
Another COVID-19 death in the Yuba-Sutter area was reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 186 since the start of the pandemic.
The reported death was a Yuba County individual in their late 80s who was unvaccinated, said Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
The number of active cases in the area rose slightly to 1,445 cases, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard. There also were 72 reported hospitalizations with 24 in the intensive care unit.