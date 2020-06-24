Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf will retire at the end of the year after nearly 15 years at the helm of county operations.
Bendorf notified the Yuba County Board of Supervisors during a meeting on Tuesday. He plans to remain in the position until the end of 2020.
“More than anything else, the greatest privilege for me has been working alongside the greatest employees our state has to offer,” Bendorf said in a press release. “It has been such a privilege watching our team and leadership realize accomplishments and successes, even when faced with adversity and uphill challenges.”
Bendorf first joined the county over 34 years ago as a dispatcher with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. He was appointed as county administrator in 2006.
Board Chairman Doug Lofton said supervisors accepted Bendorf’s decision, though it came with a good measure of reluctance.
“The work he has done on behalf of the residents of this county – much of it behind the scenes – has always reflected his love and concern for this community where he grew up,” Lofton said in a press release.
Bendorf has been working with department heads to ensure the eventual transition in leadership is smooth and to avoid disruptions in services and programs. He recommended the board also appoint Kevin Mallen, director of the Yuba Community Development and Services Agency, as his successor, which the board accepted.
“There is still so much work to be done for this historic county, and I can’t imagine a better team to continue the efforts into the coming years,” Bendorf said in a press release. “It’s important to me that the eventual handoff is as seamless as possible, and that the leadership is poised to overcome any adversity.”