The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) awarded Health and Human Services of Yuba County a $73,000 grant to help educate parents and caregivers on how to properly secure children in a safety seat.
According to a news release from the county, the money will help pay for community outreach events, education classes, and training on the installation and use of child safety seats.
“The OTS grant funding is critical in helping families, caregivers and professionals keep children safe,” said Karah Glavaris, health education specialist with Health and Human Services of Yuba County, in the release. “Protecting children is always a top priority, and properly secured car seats are one significant way to prevent harm to children in the event of a crash.”
The car seat safety program, which runs through September 2022, includes:
– Child safety seat inspection events and education classes.
– Child safety seats at no-cost for families in need.
– Partnering with local organizations, including law enforcement, on car seat safety community outreach efforts in underserved communities.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the release said.
“Like seat belts for teens and adults, correctly installed car seats are the best protection for children while they are traveling,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “Car seat programs are an important traffic safety ally.”