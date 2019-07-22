Yuba County’s budget is back to the level it was right before the recession hit over a decade ago, but increasing costs of doing business means officials have to make do with less.
Officials approved the proposed budget on June 25. Supervisors will look to adopt the budget for Fiscal Year 2019/20 in a few months.
“The proposed budget is balanced,” said County Administrator Robert Bendorf. “No surplus, however carryover of unused funds will not be known until the final budget is brought forward in September. Counties are different than cities, as the County Budget Act dictates our process and due to a multitude of state programs that we administer, the final budget numbers are not ready until September.”
The county’s operating budget for the current fiscal year is estimated to be $200,143,960, with the majority of that dedicated to Social Services (32.61 percent) and Public Protection (31.13 percent).
This year’s general fund is estimated to reach near what it was before the recession took hold – $33,899,876, compared to what it was in FY 2007/08 at $34,041,706.
“This year, our general fund revenues, as predicted two years ago, have finally reached our general fund revenue mark we were at as a result of the great recession,” Bendorf said.
“Cost of business increases have not been met with adequate revenues, so we continue to do more with less.” General fund revenues are generated from property and sales taxes, motor vehicle in-lieu tax, interest earnings, transient occupancy tax, and other fines and fees.
Property tax revenues were projected to increase by $1.45 million compared to the year prior, in part because the Yuba Water Agency transferred its property taxes to the county.
Tipping fees also saw an increase of about $2.8 million due to the ongoing debris removal process from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Bendorf said several revenue categories are only experiencing relatively static growth, while expenses continue to increase.
“As an example, the county’s public safety sales tax has only increased slightly (approximately $110,000 since FY 2006/07), which averages out to only approximately 1/3 of 1 percent growth annually,” he said.
The county’s largest general fund appropriation goes to public protection, which will receive $26.7 million, or 74 percent. The next biggest slice goes to general government with $7.3 million allocated, or about 20 percent.
Bendorf said the county’s biggest expenses this fiscal year will be health insurance, CalPERS costs, workers compensation and liability insurance.
He said there are no planned cuts for the current fiscal year. However, even though the county’s population has increased by nearly 13 percent over the last decade, the county’s number of allocated positions is at its lowest number in the last 13 years.
The county lost 15 positions from the year prior.
“The biggest addition is the road improvements budgeted and funded by our SB 1 loan from the Yuba Water Agency and increased funding for social service programs, which are non-general fund appropriations – in other words, the board has no discretion of where they allocate those dollars,” Bendorf said.
The county’s highest priorities moving forward continue to be providing resources to improve its infrastructure, keeping operational costs to a minimum and continuing to make prudent investments to continue positive trends, he said.
Following budget workshops in mid-August, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors will look to adopt the budget, likely on Sept. 10.