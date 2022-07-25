Yuba County property owners can now access their annual Value Notice for 2022/23 online from the Yuba County Assessor’s website. The website will enable owners to look up and print their most recent value notice.
“Our staff keeps track of ownership changes, maintains maps of parcel boundaries, and updates property characteristics while maintaining files of individuals and properties eligible for exemptions and other tax relief,” said Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels. “We also analyze trends in sale prices, construction costs, and rents in order to estimate the fair value of assessable property.”