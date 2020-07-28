The Yuba County assessor recently posted annual notices online for property owners to view their 2020/21 assessed property values.
“Access to value notices has always been important to many of our residents, and there seems to be even more interest in this season of COVID-19,” said Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels in a press release. “That is why our team made it a priority to quickly get the notices for 2020/21 online and available for viewing.”
The net total for the county’s assessment roll is $6,549,598,673 – a 6.65 percent increase from the year before. Duckels said that figure does not include reimbursable Homeowners Exemptions and the State Board Roll.
Information can be found on www.yuba.org under the “Online Services” tab at the top of the page. Users can search by assessor’s parcel number (APN), street number, street name or by community. For more information, call the assessor’s office at 749-7820.