As part of $1 billion in funding that will go toward nearly 100 walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities in California for 2023, Yuba County is set to receive $21 million for the West Linda Safe Routes to School Project, state officials announced Friday.

According to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the California Transportation Commission gave approval this week for $1 billion to be put toward 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program. The commission also allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.

Tags

Recommended for you