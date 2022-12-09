As part of $1 billion in funding that will go toward nearly 100 walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities in California for 2023, Yuba County is set to receive $21 million for the West Linda Safe Routes to School Project, state officials announced Friday.
According to the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the California Transportation Commission gave approval this week for $1 billion to be put toward 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program. The commission also allocated more than $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
The funding includes more than $209 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, officials said.
As a result of the approval, Yuba County will get $21 million for its West Linda Safe Routes to School Project – part of an effort to revitalize and improve the West Linda area.
“California and our federal partners are continuing to make historic headway in addressing our transportation needs and advancing safety, equity, climate action and economic prosperity,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. “Importantly, this includes significant investments in infrastructure that allows everyone to access active means of transportation, like walking and biking.”
Other active transportation projects approved at the meeting include:
– City of West Sacramento: $16 million for the I Street Bridge Deck Conversion Project. This project will repurpose and modernize the historic I Street Bridge to close an active transportation gap and foster economic development between low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods in West Sacramento and Sacramento. The project will construct and connect new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bicycle/pedestrian ramps on both sides of the Sacramento River and enhance the upper deck to facilitate and encourage active transportation between the two cities.
– Nevada County: $13.8 million for State Route 49 multi-modal corridor improvements.
– City of Rancho Cordova: $19.9 million for a Zinfandel Drive bicycle/pedestrian overcrossing.
– City of Williams: $9.3 million for the E Street Complete Streets Project.
– Town of Paradise: $12.3 million for the Neal Gateway Project; $6.7 million for the Skyway Link Project; and $22 million for the Pentz Road Pathway Project.
– City of Placerville: $15.4 million for the first phase of Placerville Drive bicycle and pedestrian facilities improvements.
– Butte County: $7.8 million for the South Oroville Bicycle and Pedestrian Connectivity Project.
– City of Sacramento: $1.1 million for the Envision Broadway Project in Oak Park.
The $878 million in projects approved by the California Transportation Commission include:
– $740,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $5 million project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of State Route 32 and Meridian Road, west of Chico. Construction is estimated to start in summer 2023.
– $720,000 for right of way and project development support costs on a $6 million project to raise the roadway, install culverts across the roadway and re-grade roadside ditches to prevent flooding on State Route 32 from north of Wilson Landing Road to the Keefer Slough Bridge north of Chico. Construction is estimated to start in 2024.