The 2021 Yuba County Baby Fair will take place today (Friday).
Sarah Kotko, program coordinator for First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission, said the event usually takes place in person, however, it will be a drive-through event this year.
Kotko said information on resources a new mother or family may need will be available and breastfeeding supplies, diapers, educational toys and more will also be distributed while supplies last.
There will also be car seat screenings and tobacco product information.
“We just want to make sure that families are well taken care of,” Kotko said.
She said pregnant, breastfeeding and new moms with children under the age of 1, as well as dads with children under 1, are welcome.
Kotko said people over the age of 18 can also register to get vaccinated for COVID-19 during the event. To register to get the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.
The Baby Fair will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Yuba County One Stop– 1114 Yuba St., Marysville.
Kotko said those who have partnered to help with the event include First 5 Yuba County, Harmony Health, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank and Ampla Health WIC.