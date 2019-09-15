The Yuba County Board of Supervisors this week passed the final version of a $227 million 2019-20 budget. According to a press release from the county, the budget sets aside additional funds to guard against any future downturn in the economy.
In a presentation during the Sept. 10 Board of Supervisors meeting, Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf noted the reserve fund reached historical highs of $3.7 million – a $1.6 million increase from the 2018-19 budget. He said that puts reserves at 11 percent of the general fund, exceeding the county’s policy level of 5 percent and going beyond the board’s stated goal of 10 percent, according to the news release.
In addition, the budget also includes a newly-adopted $1.5 million “fund for economic uncertainties.”
The county’s press release also listed other notable facets of the budget, including:
- $250,000 in additional funds is set aside for the pension liability fund established earlier this year.
- $500,000 in one-time funding goes to the county capital improvement fund for future technological enhancements or replacements of aging public administration computer systems and software.
- Code enforcement receives an additional $300,000 in one-time funding to help address complaints related to homelessness, blighted properties and other activities.
The final budget does not include anticipated revenue from Measure K (a one-cent sales tax increase approved by rural voters in 2018, but being challenged in court) or from settlements with Pacific Gas and Electric concerning damages and expenses related to wildfires, according to Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown.
A tentative budget was adopted in June to meet mandated requirements to have a budget in place by the July 1 start to the fiscal year. The adoption of the final budget consistently occurs in September, after the county is able to get better estimates on funding sources and anticipated expenses.
The final budget now heads to the county auditor-controller’s office, which will file the document with the state controller’s office by Dec. 1.