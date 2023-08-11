The Yuba County Board of Education unanimously appointed Rob Gregor, former director of wellness for Marysville Joint Unified School District, as the new Yuba County superintendent of schools on Wednesday evening.
Gregor was previously named as a finalist in the county office’s superintendent search during a meeting on Aug. 4. The board conducted interviews with four candidates who were chosen from a broader pool of hopefuls to fill the vacancy left by former Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles, who announced his retirement in May.
The position opened up after Reveles announced his plans to retire at the end of June. Reveles previously said that he would appoint Assistant Superintendent Bobbi Abold as the new deputy superintendent until a successor was named.
“The (Yuba County Office of Education) Trustees are thrilled to have a deeply rooted local leader at the helm of our very busy educational system,” John Nicoletti, vice president of the Yuba County Board of Education, said in a statement. “Having known Rob Gregor's capacity for caring about student needs, he is among the best I have ever seen. We are looking forward to many future successes for the entire (Yuba County Office of Education) team.”
Gregor has served as an educator for over 30 years, 20 of which were spent in Yuba County having worked in all 23 schools within Marysville Joint Unified, officials said. Having worked with Cedar Lane Elementary School, Ella Elementary School and Olivehurst Elementary School, Gregor most recently served his position as director of wellness in the Marysville Joint Unified district office.
“I look forward to serving all the schools, students, and families in Yuba County,” Gregor said in a statement.
Gegor’s term as superintendent of schools will begin on Aug. 21.