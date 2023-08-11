The Yuba County Board of Education unanimously appointed Rob Gregor, former director of wellness for Marysville Joint Unified School District, as the new Yuba County superintendent of schools on Wednesday evening. 

Gregor was previously named as a finalist in the county office’s superintendent search during a meeting on Aug. 4. The board conducted interviews with four candidates who were chosen from a broader pool of hopefuls to fill the vacancy left by former Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles, who announced his retirement in May. 

