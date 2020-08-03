The Yuba County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved an employment agreement with Community Development and Services Agency Director Kevin Mallen to become the next county administrator, replacing retiring CAO Robert Bendorf, according to a news release from the county.
Mallen joined Yuba County in March 1998 as an engineer, before being appointed as interim Public Works director in 2000. In 2001, supervisors made the appointment permanent.
In 2006, Mallen was asked to undertake the formation of the Community Development and Services Agency, a collection of county departments that includes Public Works, Building, Planning, Code Enforcement, and Environmental Health. In 2011, the Yuba County Library was added to the list of departments to manage under CDSA. Mallen also serves as the chief building official for Yuba County.
“I thoroughly enjoy coming to work every day and serving the residents and businesses in Yuba County. I have the pleasure to work with a great group of thoughtful and creative people that are focused on serving our community,” Mallen said. “Yuba County is rich in opportunity, and with the new role the Board has entrusted to me, I look forward to doing my part to lead the county team to achieve great successes for our community.”
Mallen, a Yuba City native, graduated from Yuba City High School then headed to Yuba College. He transferred to Chico State, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. He went on to work for general engineering contractors in project management before taking an engineering position with Yuba County.
“Kevin has a great love for Yuba County and will step into the CAO role with just the right blend of experience, vision, and leadership,” Bendorf said. “I’m confident the baton is being passed to someone who will work well with the Board of Supervisors and continue the work of strengthening our community.”
The employment agreement went into effect Aug. 1. Bendorf will stay on in an advisory capacity until the end of this year, to assist with the transition.
According to his employment agreement, his annual salary will start at $243,384.