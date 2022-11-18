The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced Thursday that a Yuba County company was one of 10 recipients of new grant agreements that total $14 million that are intended to help establish healthier forests.

According to CAL FIRE, its Wood Products and Bioenergy Team awarded American Wood Fibers, Inc. of Yuba County with $1,700,000 in requested funds for its “Innovative Wood Product Expansion into Western US Market” project.

Tags

Recommended for you