The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) announced Thursday that a Yuba County company was one of 10 recipients of new grant agreements that total $14 million that are intended to help establish healthier forests.
According to CAL FIRE, its Wood Products and Bioenergy Team awarded American Wood Fibers, Inc. of Yuba County with $1,700,000 in requested funds for its “Innovative Wood Product Expansion into Western US Market” project.
“The project will install a wood flour system that will increase consumption of mill residuals from this facility and other area wood products mills, providing needed markets for waste fiber,” according to documentation from CAL FIRE. “Wood flour is made from sawdust, shavings, and chips that are processed into a variety of finely screened wood particles. It is used as a bonder and extender in wood plastic composites thereby reducing the need for raw plastic and increasing sequestration of carbon that would likely have been burned for energy purposes. Wood flour is also used in paper manufacturing, chemical formulations, and multiple other industrial applications.”
CAL FIRE officials said the grants that were awarded are intended for projects that will “increase California's capacity to establish healthy, resilient forests through workforce and business development.”
The 10 awards given out are being distributed to nonprofits, family businesses, wood products manufacturing facilities, and county and local governments.
“These partners are building the infrastructure and capacity to sustainably manage California’s forests as outlined in California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan,” officials said. “Since January, $54 million has been awarded through this new grant program. Projects are aligned with the State’s climate mitigation and economic development goals.”
Officials said CAL FIRE’s Business and Workforce Development grant awards are funded with state of California general funds.
"As climate change puts a greater strain on our forestry and fire personnel, CAL FIRE's investment in our Program has helped us to increase wildfire personnel who were formerly incarcerated or from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds,” Cari Pang Chen, Bay Area director of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program, a nonprofit that was awarded a workforce development grant earlier this year, said in a statement. “Our 2022 grant supports expansion to the Bay Area and deepens our work across the state in providing the necessary training and preparation for helping our participants transition successfully to forestry and fire careers with family-sustaining wages."