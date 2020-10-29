Editor’s Note: This is the second of two campaign finance stories for Yuba-Sutter. Finances of candidates for city councils and county supervisors for Sutter County ran in Thursday’s Appeal.
Candidates running for seats on governing boards in Yuba County raised $32,705 in monetary contributions since Sept. 20, according to financial documents.
Three candidates vying for the mayoral seat in Marysville raised 79 percent of that total, with the rest generated in the Marysville City Council and Yuba County District 2 supervisor races.
Marysville
Mayoral candidates include Chris Branscum, Stephanie McKenzie, and Ricky Samayoa.
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Branscum received $1,600 in monetary contributions. He received contributions from H. Earl Parker, Jr. ($500), R.E. Lanza ($500), Roger T. Manwell ($400), and J. F. Brust Jr. ($200). Since then, he’s received contributions from himself ($5,000), California Real Estate Political Action Committee ($1,500), Charles Mathews Jr., ($1,000), and Craig and Margaret Carberry ($100).
His only expense went to Sapphire Marketing Group ($7,514) for campaign consultants. Notable payments made on his behalf included Territorial Dispatch ($3,256) for print ads; Signworx ($1,704) for print ads; and Premier Print and Mail ($1,015) for member communications.
McKenzie raised $3,340 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. Her biggest donations were from Larry Virga ($500), David Sims ($500), Douglas Long ($200), David Haugland ($200), and Merlene Judd ($200). She also gave her campaign a $2,000 loan, and received an in-kind donation from Brenda Banducci ($1,395). Since the filing period, she has received donations from Zeebtec/AVP Industries Inc. ($1,000), Recology, Inc. ($1,000), and Hilbers, Inc. ($500).
Her largest expenditures went to Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($3,421) for campaign consultants and paraphernalia, and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($490) for treasury services. Notable payments made on her behalf were to Premier Print ($806) for campaign literature, and Political Data, Inc. ($600) for voter data.
During the most recent filing period, Samayoa received $6,865 in monetary contributions. He received contributions from Pipe Trades District Council #36 PAC ($3,500), Cal-Sierra Limited LP ($1,000), Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 467 PAC ($1,000), David W. Lanza ($500), Francisco Alvarez ($500), and Shannon Cassidy-Aldrich ($300). Since then, he received contributions from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 447 ($1,000), UA Local 38 ($1,000), U.A. Local 342 PAC ($1,000), and U.A. Local 246 Plumbers and Pipefitters ($1,000).
His most notable expenses went to Cornerstone Displays ($2,532) for campaign paraphernalia; Seth Derish International ($2,000) for professional services; Red Ant Creative ($1,980) for campaign paraphernalia; and RTBiQ Inc. ($1,178) for information technology costs.
Candidates running for a seat on the Marysville City Council include John Dominique Belza, Michael Ferrini and Stuart Gilchrist.
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Belza raised $3,000 in monetary contributions. Donors included CA Real Estate Political Action Committee ($2,500) and Anne Kelley ($500).
His most notable expenses went to Mailings Unlimited ($1,691) for campaign literature; Appeal-Democrat ($1,200) for campaign literature; and Wright and Wright, Inc. ($45) for professional services.
Ferrini did not submit financial statements for the most recent filing period.
Gilchrist received $2,200 in monetary contributions during the recent filing period. Notable contributions came from Recology PAC ($1,000), and the California Real Estate PAC ($500).
He did not list any notable expenses during the filing period.
Yuba County
Candidates running for the Yuba County District 2 supervisor position include Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
During the most recent filing period, Blaser received $1,700 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors were Pipe Traders District Council #36 PAC ($1,000) and Sutter Yuba Board of Realtors ($500).
His largest expense went to Sapphire Marketing Group ($500) for campaign consultants.
Heter raised $7,500 in monetary contributions between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17. His donations came from Stephen A. Jakosa ($5,000), Jim Nielsen for State Controller 2022 ($1,000), Norcal Water, Jobs, Liberty PAC ($1,000), and Stuart A. Hanson ($500).
His most notable expenses went to Signworx ($871) for campaign paraphernalia; Bryan McPartlan ($782) for professional services; Vona Copp ($742) for professional services; Political Data, Inc. ($500) for office expenses; and Political Data, Inc. ($500) for office expenses. Notable payments made on his behalf were to Mailing Systems, Inc. ($2,354) for campaign literature, and US Postmaster ($1,630) for postage, delivery and messenger services.