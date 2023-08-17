JimArnold.jpg

Yuba County Chief Probation Officer James Arnold, right, awards Kevin Bisby as peace officer of the year in June 2022. After 30 years of service with the Yuba County Probation Department, Arnold will retire from his position on Aug. 31.

After 30 years of service to the Yuba County Probation Department, Chief Probation Officer James “Jim” Arnold recently announced his plans to retire by the end of August.

Having been raised in the Yuba-Sutter area, Arnold started his career with the probation department as a volunteer extra help group counselor in 1993, shortly after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento. 

