Earlier this month, Yuba County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters Terry Hansen informed the board of supervisors that she will be retiring from her elected position effective Dec. 27.
Hansen said she had not intended to run for reelection in the 2022 election and felt it was the right time to spend more time with her husband who has been through recent serious medical issues. Hansen wanted to get through the 2020 presidential election and last month’s gubernatorial recall.
“It’s just time to let somebody else have the worry,” Hansen said.
The recall election represented Hansen’s career in public service coming full circle. Her first election as the registrar of voters was the 2003 recall election of then-Governor Gray Davis.
Hansen’s more than 32-year career at Yuba County started with her filling in for a friend who worked for the county who was studying for the Bar exam. Hansen stayed on and eventually was promoted to clerk of the board of supervisors. Hansen, who has a background in real estate, ran for county clerk-recorder with the goal of updating the office into the 21st century. The new role was different in that she had more of an interaction with the public than when she was clerk of the board.
She said sometimes her office has to say “no” to the public, but the key is to not just slam the door on people but find a solution to their problem in another way. She said her office is made up of customer service sensitive staff and that on the recorder side of the office, work was done to provide public online access to records.
“I think that this office has a good history of successful elections,” Hansen said. “... It’s been a good run.”
While she’ll be stepping away at the end of the year, Hansen didn’t rule out returning to public service in some capacity.
“I’ve worked in public service for so long it is hard to step away 100 percent,” Hansen said. “I’m leaving that door open.”
Stepping away will allow her more time to enjoy hobbies like traveling and being a judge at dog competitions. Hansen said she’s confident in the current staff and believes the office is in an excellent place.
Potential successors to Hansen will run in the June 2022 primary election. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes, the election will be on the ballot in November. The newly elected clerk-recorder will take over in January 2023.
“The board will be considering a couple of options provided to them by law, for replacing elected officials who exit before their terms expire,” Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said. “They could straight-forward appoint someone or simply let the next person in charge step into the role on a temporary basis.”
The law restricts the board from taking any action until Hansen steps down. The item will be before the board in January 2022 when supervisors will provide direction to staff. Brown said Deputy Clerk-Recorder Donna Hillegass is the person in line to take the leadership role anytime the elected official is absent. Hillegass has been with Yuba County for 26 years and has been in the deputy position for the past 17.
Hansen said in a letter to the board that she will be happy to assist with a smooth transition.
“While I look forward to enjoying my retirement, I will profoundly miss my staff and all the employees of Yuba County,” Hansen said in the letter. “I trust the friendships I have developed here will last for many years to come.”