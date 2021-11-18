Three map options for adjusting Yuba County Board of Supervisors district lines are now available for public review, according to a county news release.
Two more public meetings at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, are scheduled as part of the redistricting process. The first will be Monday at 6 p.m. and the final meeting will take place before the board on Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. At the Dec. 14 meeting, the board will select a final map.
Over the last 10 years, districts 1 and 4 associated with Linda, Plumas Lake and Wheatland grew at a much faster rate than the other three districts creating population imbalances. Each of the three maps take different approaches to balancing the uneven districts.
“At the direction of the board of supervisors, we established a county team that has been engaged, and continues to engage, with the public as part of the redistricting process,” Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen said via the release. “During the Nov. 9 redistricting public meeting, we received a lot of very helpful comments that were used to develop the three district map options we released this week.”
All three maps can be viewed online at www.yuba.org/redistricting. Physical maps are available for review at the Yuba County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors office, 915 Eighth St., Suite 109, Marysville. Residents can provide their preferences by emailing redistricting@co.yuba.ca.us or by mailing or dropping off comments to the clerk of the board. All comments must be received by Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m.