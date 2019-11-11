Yuba County looks to be poised to crack down on unauthorized camping and storage of private property in the unincorporated parts of the county, particularly in the river bottoms along the area’s waterways, as officials consider adopting an urgency ordinance.
There’s been a significant rise in unauthorized camping and storage of personal property on both public and private land in recent years across the state. Yuba County has run into issues in attempting to prevent this from occurring due to not having an ordinance specifically addressing locations where and when it is OK to do so and when and where it is prohibited.
“This proliferation of unauthorized camping and storage of property has brought with it social, economic and environmental concerns along with public health and safety issues,” said Jeremy Strang, manager of Yuba County Community Development, in a staff report. “In Yuba County the explosion of unauthorized camping and storage of personal property near waterways and levees have proven to be the most problematic.”
Officials say the ordinance is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health and safety. Strang said the purpose is to preserve the rights of all citizens within the county, and that includes maintaining certain areas of land for the purpose for which they were intended to be used; maintaining the integrity of the county’s levee system that protects residents, businesses and the environment; and protecting the health of riparian habitats and waterways.
Encampments along the county’s waterways, which have been cleared out and evacuated at different times over the last several years during high water events, are starting to repopulate again. The formation of the encampments poses a risk to the quality of the waterways and to the health and safety of citizens using the waterways, Strang said.
The proposed ordinance would provide specific rules related to areas of the county that are unsafe to camp – specifically in areas that are designated as floodways or in areas that are within the water side of the levees; places restrictions on where people may store their personal belongings; provides for specific noticing and time requirements for individuals that are violating the ordinance; sets up uniform procedures for removal of personal property, including its storage, recovery and disposal; and includes provisions for an informal hearing process so that those impacted have the ability to appeal the determination that their personal property is creating a hazardous condition.
County supervisors will discuss adopting the urgency ordinance at today’s meeting to create a more uniform approach to its enforcement actions and to ensure the county complies with state laws, Strang said. If approved by four-fifths of the board, the ordinance would take effect immediately. While the urgency ordinance would only last for a certain period of time, the county is jointly considering a regular ordinance with the same language to make the changes permanent.
The fiscal impact of the ordinance change is not currently known, though, the county increased Code Enforcement’s budget by $100,000 during the most recent budget process to help with the ordinance’s initial implementation.
A public hearing regarding the ordinance will take place during today’s Board of Supervisors meeting at 9 a.m., which will be at the Yuba County Government Center – 916 Eighth St., Marysville.