Yuba County Judge Debra L. Givens announced this week that the Superior Court of California in Yuba County is seeking volunteers to serve on the 2023/24 civil grand jury.

Described as an investigatory body that was “created for the protection of society and enforcement of the law,” civil grand juries in California “act as guardians” for the county and jurisdictions in Yuba County, court officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you