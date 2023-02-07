Yuba County Judge Debra L. Givens announced this week that the Superior Court of California in Yuba County is seeking volunteers to serve on the 2023/24 civil grand jury.
Described as an investigatory body that was “created for the protection of society and enforcement of the law,” civil grand juries in California “act as guardians” for the county and jurisdictions in Yuba County, court officials said.
“The primary responsibilities of the grand jury include examining all aspects of county government ensuring that public monies are being handled judiciously and all accounts are properly audited – in general, guaranteeing honest, efficient government in the best interest of the residents of Yuba County,” the court said. “Each year the grand jury publishes a final report summarizing their findings and providing recommendations for study and action. The grand jury serves for one year from July 1 through June 30 of the following year.”
Officials said service on the grand jury allows citizens to have the “unique opportunity to give back to their community and contribute to the efficiency of local government by developing innovative recommendations for improving government operations.” Essentially, the grand jury exists to improve the function of any governmental body.
“Qualified applicants will be invited to participate in selection events in early May 2023,” Givens said in a statement. “During the selection process, a superior court judge will interview groups of applicants and recommend the most qualified to become the pool from which the civil grand jury will be randomly selected. A total of 19 jurors will be sworn, and up to 11 will serve as alternates on June 29, 2023.”
To be eligible for the civil grand jury, potential members must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years of age or older, be a resident of Yuba County for at least one year, be of “ordinary intelligence,” have “good character” and demonstrate a working knowledge of the English language.
“The best grand jurors are interested, curious, persistent and passionate about improving the effectiveness of local government,” Yuba County Superior Court CEO Heather Pugh said in a statement. “There is no particular background, training, or experience required to serve as a grand juror; all civic minded individuals who share a dedication to democratic ideals are encouraged to apply.”
For more information, contact Robyn Hauck, Yuba County Jury Services, at 530-740-1890 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested in being a part of the civil grand jury are encouraged to complete an application at www.yuba.courts.ca.gov/divisions/grand-jury and email a completed application to jury@yuba.courts.ca.gov with the subject line “Grand Jury Application” or mail a completed application to Yuba County Superior Court, Grand Jury Application, 215 5th Street, Suite 200, Marysville, CA 95901.