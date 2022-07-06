As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb in California, Yuba County health officials reported yet another death related to the deadly virus on Wednesday.
According to the county, the latest resident to die because of COVID-19 was an unvaccinated Yuba County resident in their late 80s.
The California Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday that the statewide test positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 15%. That figure is up 13.2% from the previous week. The rate is the largest the state has seen since January and has increased tenfold since early April as new, more transmissible variants grow, the Sacramento Bee reported.
In Yuba County, the positivity rate is 12.8%.
According to officials, the BA.5 omicron subvariant accounts for over half of the COVID-19 cases currently in the United States.
Once vaccinations against the virus became available, a majority of health experts and professionals have stressed that being fully vaccinated and boosted was the best way to protect against severe illness or death caused by COVID-19. While no vaccine is 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines still offer the best protection for the public.
As of Wednesday, just 54% of the eligible population of Yuba County was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
To schedule a COVID vaccination or booster appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.