According to the Yuba County 2021 Crop Report, the county’s gross crop values jumped to almost $279 million, a 29% increase over the previous year.

“The gross value of Yuba County’s agricultural production for 2021 is $278,931,580 up approximately 29% from the 2020 value estimate of $215,152,000,” Yuba County Ag Commissioner Steve Scheer said in the Yuba County 2021 Crop Report. “... The overall value of Yuba County’s agricultural production remains strong with this year’s values nearly reaching the counties [sic] all time high of $281 million in 2014.”

Tags

Recommended for you