According to the Yuba County 2021 Crop Report, the county’s gross crop values jumped to almost $279 million, a 29% increase over the previous year.
“The gross value of Yuba County’s agricultural production for 2021 is $278,931,580 up approximately 29% from the 2020 value estimate of $215,152,000,” Yuba County Ag Commissioner Steve Scheer said in the Yuba County 2021 Crop Report. “... The overall value of Yuba County’s agricultural production remains strong with this year’s values nearly reaching the counties [sic] all time high of $281 million in 2014.”
Scheer said the increase in value can be “attributed to the increase in commodity prices for rice, walnuts, kiwi, prunes, livestock and almonds.”
According to the data, rice and walnuts were the strongest crops for Yuba County, representing more than half of countywide crop values. Prunes/dried plums were third among 2021 crops, with a value estimated at $28 million. Livestock was fourth with a $25 million value.
“We can see just how powerful and important agriculture is to Yuba County’s economy and overall way of life,” Scheer said in a statement. “When you fold in such factors as processing, transportation, marketing, and other farm-related services tied to agriculture, the overall economic benefit to Yuba County is estimated to exceed $450 million.”
Despite positive outcomes for some crops, the Yuba County 2021 Crop Report also showed that peach and timber values declined. Officials said that was the result of a “decline in value of both yield and prices”