After pleading not guilty in January to several charges, including a felony cruelty to animals charge, following an incident in which a large dog was stabbed to death, the man involved in that case pleaded no contest last week to lesser charges because of the circumstances surrounding the dog’s killing.

On April 19, Ricky Guerrero pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge for his role in the killing of a 10-year-old “bully” breed dog named Raider. As a result of the plea, Guerrero, who has a criminal history, was sentenced to 12 days in jail and a year of probation. 

