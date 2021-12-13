Due to a rise in the appearance of Fentanyl in Yuba and Sutter counties, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office implemented a policy last week aimed at reducing its impact in the region.
The policy, according to a news release from the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, requires all persons seeking to resolve a criminal case involving controlled substances or paraphernalia to learn about the dangers of street drugs such as Fentanyl, and the potential legal consequences for someone who gives another person a lethal dose.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiate, is commonly found mixed into methamphetamine, heroin, Hydrocodone, Xanax, or Ecstasy, the release said. It can cause death to humans in minutes from very small doses – sometimes as little as one pill.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said because the drug is so deadly, that if one person gives it to another and that person dies, then the person who gave the drug could be charged with murder.
For those seeking help with drug addiction, Adventist Health/Rideout can get someone connected to treatment through the Bridge Program. Go to the Rideout Emergency Department or call Todd O’Berg at 530-490-1285 to get help, the release said.