YC Shop with a Cop.jpg

Benelli Ramirez, 4, picks out two Barbie dolls during the Shop with a Cop event at the Linda Walmart on Tuesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

In order to provide Christmas gifts to children in need, Yuba County law enforcement agencies accompanied several families for the county’s fourth annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday.

Families were able to meet with members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff’s Posse and District Attorney’s Office over a pancake breakfast at the Linda Walmart before shopping.

