In order to provide Christmas gifts to children in need, Yuba County law enforcement agencies accompanied several families for the county’s fourth annual Shop with a Cop event on Tuesday.
Families were able to meet with members of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff’s Posse and District Attorney’s Office over a pancake breakfast at the Linda Walmart before shopping.
This year, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department was able to sponsor around 75 kids to purchase Christmas gifts and other items with a $100 spending limit. Some officers set aside cash to pay the difference, if their partners went over their budget.
As in similar events, kids are selected for the program by their school administrators who identify them based on need. For Tuesday’s event, some kids were selected by participating officers who interacted with them on previous calls or community events, Public Information Officer Katy Goodson said.
Aside from helping children in need, Shop with a Cop also gives kids a chance to form positive relationships with law enforcement. Goodson believes that giving children one-on-one attention with law enforcement helps them to build better connections with local officers.
“This is an event that all of our deputies and all our staff look forward to. It’s a 100% positive interaction with the kids and their families, and it lets them see the officers in positions other than being an enforcer of the law. They’re human too,” she said.
In order to help fund Shop with a Cop, the Walmart in Linda donated $5,000 to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
“As one of the largest retailers and employers in Yuba-Sutter, it’s nice to keep a partnership with the Yuba County Sheriff,” store manager Steve Newman said.
Keara Logan, a mother and foster parent, was asked to bring her kids to their first Shop with a Cop event. She felt thankful for the help with Christmas shopping and letting her children interact with local police.
“They actually called us up yesterday and I was scared at first because they introduced themselves as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. You don’t want to hear from them, usually. I appreciate the help with Christmas shopping for the kids. We have a new foster youth now so it’s been really rough trying to keep up. This gives the kids something to look forward to,” Logan said.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson accompanied three young boys and their mother for the event. Evan Mosley, 10, was happy to pick out gifts with his younger brothers and purchase an axolotl plush toy.
“The kids are just awesome. These are families who don’t have a lot, but they are always thinking about others like their family members and siblings. This is one of the most positive parts about the job as sheriffs. This event is probably better for the staff than it is for the kids,” Anderson said.