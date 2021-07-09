A Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy will be recognized by county supervisors during a meeting on Tuesday for his response to an emergency call in which he helped save the life of an unconscious Linda boy in late May.
Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson presented Patrol Deputy Valentino “Tino” Aguirre with the Bronze Medal of Merit Award during a recognition ceremony on June 24. Aguirre, a 6-year employee of Yuba County, received the distinguished recognition for his life-saving actions during a medical aid call of a one-year-old infant boy who was found unresponsive and not breathing in the shower at his family’s Linda home on May 26.
During their next scheduled meeting, Yuba County supervisors also plan to recognize Aguirre for his heroic response. The infant’s family is expected to be in attendance.
During the board meeting, the sheriff’s office plans to share audio of the 911 call and the body camera footage captured when the camera was unintentionally activated as Aguirre held the infant while he administered CPR until the unconscious boy began breathing again.
The upcoming supervisor meeting is planned for July 13 at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center — 915 Eighth St., Marysville.