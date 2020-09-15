Yuba County Sheriff’s Dept. detectives are asking the public’s help in an investigation into a shooting early Tuesday morning outside an East Linda convenience store.
According to a news release, deputies responded just before 2 a.m. to a 911 call from a store in the 1600 block of N. Beale Road. A man had been shot in the back.
The caller reporting the shooting said a car with multiple occupants had fled the scene.
When deputies arrived they found the victim with wounds and rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim, who was conscious, was taken to the hospital for treatment of potentially life threatening injuries, according to the news release from Leslie Carbah of the sheriff’s department.
Detectives are actively investigating the attempted homicide and are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting contact them by calling 530-749-7777 or using the online Crime Tip application on YCSD website.
The victim, a 30-year-old man from Riverside, remains hospitalized in stable condition.