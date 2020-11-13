Yuba County residents acquainted with the sorts of natural disasters that can threaten the region are being invited to be involved in county planning for emergency responses.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is joining with officials from Marysville, Wheatland, and special districts to update plans that will help communities prepare for emergencies such as floods, drought, wildfires, and severe weather. An important part in updating the 2015 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan is getting participation from community members, according to a press release from the county.
“Natural hazards such as these can never be prevented, but having a solid Hazard Mitigation Plan in place that lays out long-term strategies will help reduce disaster losses by breaking the repeated cycle of disaster damage and reconstruction,” said Yuba County interim OES manager Briana Haberman.
“It’s also important to note that communities with a FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan are eligible for reduced flood insurance costs to residents through the National Flood Insurance Program’s community rating system.”
Haberman said another benefit of having the plan in place is that it qualifies the county to apply for grants that could help communities prepare for disasters and receive assistance after a disaster.
“We need residents to be part of updating this disaster plan, because the people most aware of potential hazards in Yuba County are those who live and work here,” Haberman said. “Local, state, and federal agencies involved in the process really need to hear from community members, to make sure the resulting Local Hazard Mitigation Plan addresses their concerns.”
Interested residents who want to be deeply involved in the process can be part of a planning committee. There is also an option to participate in a public information meeting. The two online Zoom meetings will take place Thursday, Nov. 19, with the planning committee meeting taking place from 1:30-4 p.m. and the public information meeting from 6-7:30 p.m.
More information on the project and links to the Zoom meetings are available online by going to BePreparedYuba.org and clicking on the “Hazard Mitigation Plan” button.
Yuba County residents interested in volunteering as a Planning Committee member or wanting additional information can email Haberman at bhaberman@co.yuba.ca.us or call (530) 749-7522.