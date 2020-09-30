Editor’s Note: This is the fifth of several reports on candidate responses garnered at forums sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal. The Q-and-A articles coming out of the forums will run through this week. Those who wish, can watch recordings of the forums by going to the Appeal’s Facebook page or the Chamber of Commerce website. This installment is the first half of the forum involving two candidates for District 2 of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors.
With one seat on the Yuba County Board of Supervisors still up for election in November, District 2 candidates came together last week during a forum to discuss a variety of issues facing the county.
Candidates include Don Blaser and Stephen Heter. Neither candidate received enough votes during the primary election earlier this year to win the seat outright, which prompted a runoff election in November.
The following is a summary of the candidates’ responses to questions that touched on road projects, retirement costs, fire and flood protection, and sales tax, among other topics. The second half of this forum will be continued in the Friday edition.
Q: Has Yuba County done all it can to assist businesses that are hurting due to COVID-19? What more could be done?
Blaser said he wasn’t sure how much control the county has over the situation, in terms of helping their businesses, with most of the policies and changes coming from the state level. He said various county agencies have helped local businesses in certain areas, like with personal protective equipment and in providing information about how to attract customers and evolve to the changing circumstances.
Heter said the county has been working at it, though he feels more could be done. One way the county could get involved, even if it impacts the situation indirectly, is to file an amicus brief to Assemblyman James Gallagher and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley’s lawsuit challenging the governor’s executive order, which, he said, would add some weight to the argument for more local control. He said in Northern California, something like 90 percent of businesses have seen a reduction in revenue to about 10 percent what they would normally be generating, so the county should do everything it can to help combat the situation.
Q: What are the conditions, as far as you know, of the county’s jail facilities? There have been reports of inmates starving themselves over issues with the facility. Is everyone safe, both employees and inmates?
Heter said he wasn’t familiar with that particular situation. He said he does know there are those that like to protest and one of the biggest ways to get attention is for them to starve themselves up until the point where the medical staff needs to step in. He said he’d rather not speak on the topic without having more information. He also said the local sheriff’s office and correctional officers are doing what they can to ensure inmates aren’t impacted by the coronavirus.
Blaser said he doesn’t have firsthand experience regarding the inmates’ protests. Nowadays, he said, it’s hard to sort through all of the information that comes out because a lot of it is skewed. He has confidence in the sheriff’s department’s handling of the jail facilities. He said there were a lot of options on how best to handle the inmate population during COVID-19, but separating out the different populations was probably the best choice.
Q: Given that Caltrans has proposed to widen Highway 70 from two lanes to five as traffic enters Marysville, some residents have raised concerns about highway traffic spilling into neighborhoods. Where do you stand on the plan that Caltrans is proposing?
Blaser said Caltrans’ most grandiose plan calls for five lanes – four lanes total plus a center left-turn lane – into the city of Marysville. To accommodate that, he said, they plan to run four lanes all the way down B Street and onto First Street, essentially creating a second highway through the city. The fall back plan is three lanes – two lanes plus a center left-turn lane – but the long-term solution they should be considering, he said, is a bypass around the city. He said the extra traffic expected from the expansion is a disaster waiting to happen. He urged the public to get behind a bypass effort and to educate themselves on the situation.
Heter said the project is contentious. One of his main concerns is what will happen to the Veteran’s Hall in Marysville if the roadway is expanded. He said it’s important that officials look at the long-term impact of the project, and that something needs to be done to address traffic through the city, otherwise it will continue to get worse. He said there are other options in the works to alleviate stress on the highway, like the Goldfields Parkway Project to help funnel some traffic onto Highway 20, but the overall project is important for the continued health of the community.
Q: What do you know about the Public Employee Retirement System and its effects on Yuba County? Give us an assessment of where we stand, especially with the financial assistance provided by the Yuba Water Agency.
Heter said CalPERS programs are incredibly underwater. He said the county has made concessions and is working to correct the issue. Unfortunately, he said, the only long-term plan in place is to grow the economy locally and look at offering less to future retirees, though the state needs to do something. He said the current situation is untenable.
Blaser said the topic seems to be an ongoing issue for the county. He said in talks with officials, it appears they have a plan in place to address the issue. Part of the problem comes down to financing. He said the problem first started due to policies established during the good times, which couldn’t be sustained in the worst of times. He has confidence in officials that are in charge of running the county’s finances.
Q: Can you provide an assessment of how you think Yuba County stands for both fire protection and flood protection?
Blaser said considering all of the work that has been done to the Marysville Ring Levee, he feels more confident living in the city than he does almost anywhere else. He said the county is up to either a 100-year level or 200-year level of flood protection on its levees after the work has been done. In terms of fire protection, his biggest concern is with evacuation plans for foothill residents, though he feels the county is on top of it.
Heter said the city’s levees are in good shape, and other projects being carried out around the county have also improved safety for residents. As for fire protection, he’d like to see more enforcement to ensure residents are maintaining proper fire clearance. He said some foothill residents aren’t doing what they should be doing, and while he isn’t for imposing fines, he thinks some would benefit from reminders about best practices.