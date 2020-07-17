The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reviewed 362 prior marijuana convictions to determine if any of the individuals were eligible for expungement or re-sentencing. The review process was put into motion by California voters passing Proposition 64 in 2016 and a state law being passed in 2018.
The California Department of Justice sent the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office, and every other DA in the state, a database containing the entire criminal history of every person with a potentially qualifying offense, according to Yuba County DA Clint Curry.
Curry said his office partnered with CODE for America, a non-partisan organization that assists government agencies, to process the database.
“Much of the data was incomplete and/or redundant,” Curry said in an email. “It covered cases for which there are no records in existence anymore.”
After the database was processed there were 362 cases to review. Curry said an attorney from his office spent over a month looking through the records to determine who was ineligible for relief.
“Ultimately, we filed a single omnibus motion with the court for reduction or dismissal,” Curry said.
The motion identified 329 individuals who were entitled to relief on 349 charges. Of those, 55 charges were dismissed or expunged, and 294 charges were reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.
“Whether I believe this was the right course of action, this process was created by the voters when they passed Proposition 64,” Curry said.
(The Sutter County and Colusa County District Attorney’s offices have not yet responded with information about their actions after multiple requests.)