After several public meetings over the course of several weeks, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved new district lines for the county.
A change in district boundaries was required after the release of the 2020 Census showed significant growth in southern Yuba County and an imbalance of population among existing districts. In order to meet the legal requirements that required a balance of population between districts, a new map was selected and approved by supervisors that reflected that.
After being presented with a couple different map options, the supervisors eventually chose map option three, which balanced the districts by population. Each district now represents about 16,300 people each.
“As of the 2020 Census, this map is more equal from a population standpoint than the current map,” said District Four Supervisor Gary Bradford. “It had become out of date and you had some districts with around 14,000 people and you had my district that had closer to 18,000 people and so they were kind of out of whack from a population standpoint.”
During the redistricting process, concerns from both the public and supervisors themselves were considered.
“We took into account opinions of both the supervisors and the public,” said Bradford. “We had a lot of feedback in both cases and we felt this map did the best job of pairing different parts of the county into communities of interest and the least amount of splitting of communities as possible. We have to split communities, that’s just the way the population is.”
While Bradford did say that the majority of communities in Yuba County were able to remain within the same district, places such as Linda had to be split because of population balance concerns.
“For example, in the Linda area there’s over 21,000 people,” he said. “Our districts are about 16,300 people and so there’s no way to have all of Linda in one district. But, with this map we do have all of Marysville in a single district. We have all of Olivehurst in a single district. We have all of Plumas Lake in a single district. We have all of Wheatland in a single district. We try to keep the areas surrounding those communities with common representation to the best extent possible. I think the lines on this map are pretty straightforward in some cases.”
Even with population playing a huge factor in how districts were shaped, roadways and other markers provided easy lines for the new map to draw from. For example, Bradford said the railroad tracks north of Marysville provided “a nice clear line.”
“Similarly, as you move into the south part of the county, we’re really using the Highway 70/Highway 65 line for the most part as a division between the supervisor districts,” he said. “That’s a real easy line to identify.”
Bradford said one exception was the city of Wheatland which will remain in District Four. Had the supervisors used Highway 65 as a division line, Wheatland would have been cut in half. Bradford said the way the map is now structured, it keeps Wheatland in one district.
The split in Linda was even more complicated. With the new map, Linda is now divided among three different districts.
“The primary split is east and west, so Highway 70 is the main dividing line between East Linda and West Linda,” said Bradford. “And so East Linda, which is the most populous part of Linda, is wholly within one district. In West Linda, unfortunately, it was difficult to have it all within even a single district on the west side of the freeway, so the majority of West Linda is in a district with Marysville as they are today, so we wanted to minimize change for them. And then there is a portion of West Linda, the southern portion of West Linda, that is represented by the Olivehurst supervisor.”
Bradford said the splitting of Linda was mostly decided by roads and special districts.
Some major changes from the previous district map to the newly approved map include District Two. Previously it encompassed both Marysville and West Linda, but now has expanded into the District 10 area, Bradford said. He also said District Four and the south part of the county also changed dramatically.
“I had a lot of rural area to the northeast of Plumas Lake and Wheatland which has moved to the fifth district … so it shrunk substantially,” said Bradford. “Had to lose about 2,000 people, population wise, to get down to the number that we needed to be at. Part of that number came from shrinking the district and … we actually picked up some population and I represent now some areas of North Plumas Lake that I didn’t represent before.”
With supervisor terms staggered, the 2022 election based on the new districts will affect District One Supervisor Andy Vasquez and District Five Supervisor Randy Fletcher.
“We looked at multiple options and I had some feedback from the public, which could have an impact on different election districts when they use the supervisor role for their election purposes, and unfortunately it’s a balloon whenever you push one direction it affects another,” said Fletcher. “This still made the most sense, even though the fifth district grew immensely, it’s still the proper way to go.”
Bradford said population was the main area of concern when it came to drawing new district boundaries. He said the other main concerns were not splitting up communities or communities of interest. As for how the supervisors determined communities of interest, Bradford said the board asked the public to communicate how communities of interest should be defined and remain together.
“When the public was informed and aware of how redistricting might affect them personally, I did see people step up and get involved,” he said.
The final district map and individual maps for each district can be viewed online at www.Yuba.org/redistricting.