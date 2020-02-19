Editor’s Note: This is the last of a series of eight Q-and-As featuring candidates for local offices. Respondents were given questions with lord limits; ellipses are used if a candidate went over the limit. Responses are in the candidates’ own words.
Incumbent Doug Lofton will face challenger Seth Fuhrer for the District 3 Yuba County supervisor’s seat. Following are their responses to our questions:
1. Please tell us a little about yourself – you are free to list any background or credentials you feel are relevant.
Lofton: I retired as General Manager for the Linda County Water District before taking office. I had been there for 38 years, managed a staff of 13 and a $4 million budget. I moved to Olivehurst at 9 years old. Tina and I will celebrate our 28th wedding anniversary this year.
Fuhrer: I am an Olivehurst resident with a desire to see Olivehurst be better. After graduating from Lindhurst High School, I earned two Bachelor degrees from UC Davis, followed by a law degree from McGeorge School of Law. I now own the largest tax preparation firm here in Yuba County.
2. Homelessness is most often identified as one of the leading concerns of constituents of most districts. What’s your current assessment of the issue?
Fuhrer: Homelessness is a definite problem in Olivehurst. I want to help our homeless population by pushing for more affordable housing. Where we can, I want to see us build and encourage others to build multi-family housing units. 4-unit apartments can be built on the same footprint as a 1200 square foot single family resident.Having a $500/month housing payment is way more affordable than a 1500/month housing payment.
Lofton: Yuba County has been a leader in handling homeless issues by creating 14 Forward, now a state-wide example of how to transition people off the streets who truly want help. While most of the state has seen huge increases in their homeless populations, our last “point-in-time homeless count” revealed a decrease in the Yuba County homeless population.
3. Domestic violence crimes make up a large percentage of felony crimes cited in our region. Can and should supervisors do anything to influence this issue? What?
Lofton: Besides providing funding for law enforcement and outreach programs, there is little Supervisors can do to reduce domestic violence. It’s been painful to watch the slow re-building of Casa de Esperanza in Sutter County, something Sutter County Supervisors could have influenced. Adventist Rideout stepped up to provide temporary shelter for these victims, but they need that permanent home back, so people have a solid place to seek shelter.
Fuhrer: As a family man, my heart aches for those who have experienced domestic violence. I think that there are lots of excellent charities out there for whom this is their expertise, places like Casa de Esperanza. I want to see our County working with those charities to allow them to do what they do best. I want to see our government clearing paths to success for charities where possible.
4. Housing development stalled with the last recession and has never picked back up. What needs to be done?
Fuhrer: I would like to see building within Olivehurst. We have plenty of underused and blighted land that needs to be utilized more effectively. Whenever we can streamline building approvals to make it easier for owners to develop their land by adding a structure or removing a dilapidated structure to put up something new, we should assist. Costs for bringing older buildings up to code should be examined for reduction.
Lofton: Not so in Yuba County! New housing permits are strong and growing. We need to get your reporters over to Yuba County development department more often! Edgewater and Plumas Lake are both building out, and through the County and the Water Agency we are helping to install much-needed infrastructure within reach of Wheatland, which will allow them to realize their general plan development goals.
5. Please give us your thoughts on the agriculture/urban interface in Sutter County. How does the county best serve the interests of residential areas and the agriculture that surrounds them?
Lofton: One of the key issues I ran on during my first campaign was to stop the Magnolia Ranch housing development. This was a sprawl development in the middle of ag land that would have impacted Beale and devastated farmers surrounding the project. I am a huge supporter of preserving our ag land. We must stay focused on finishing the Plumas Lake and Edgewater developments.
Fuhrer: Agriculture is a huge part of Yuba County’s economy. We want to allow land owners to use their land as desired while balancing that with the safety and welfare of residents. Maintaining a buffer between agricultural use and residential prevents contamination from pesticides and chemicals. We must always respect traditional occupants when considering new development.
6. Why are you the best person for this position; or what distinguishes you from your opponent(s); or what will your priorities be, if elected?
Fuhrer: I think that I have the requisite experience in the right areas. 20 years of running a successful business. When I took it over, we had hundreds of clients, now we have thousands. That shows success and an understanding of how things work and how to get things done. I have spent many years working with local charities to affect change. I want to see improved infrastructure in Olivehurst. I want to see government be more efficient and accountable. We don’t need new taxes.We need to be better stewards of what we have. I believe we can do better.
Lofton: You elected me 4 years ago because we were ready for a Supervisor who truly represented the people of Olivehurst. I’m proud to say since taking office, we completed a record number of road repairs in Olivehurst, cleaned-up a record number of blighted properties and added a record number of jobs in Yuba County! Above all, we have more law enforcement officers on the street today, and I’m honored to have the endorsement of our Yuba County Sheriff, Wendell Anderson. I strive every day to be a voice for the people of Olivehurst. Together, we will keep moving Olivehurst forward!